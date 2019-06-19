Man stabbed on set of Anne Hathaway film The Witches

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

A crew member has been stabbed on the U.K. set of Anne Hathaway’s upcoming film The Witches, according to multiple local reports.

“Police were called at around 12:35 p.m. today to reports of an incident at Warner Bros. studio production facility in Leavesden,” local police said in a statement. The studio has been home to numerous Hollywood blockbusters, including The Dark Knight, Inception, Wonder Woman, and more, and it’s next door to the popular studio tour The Making of Harry Potter.

Police said one man sustained a neck injury and was taken to the hospital, while a second man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is now in police custody.

“It is believed the men are known to each other. Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened,” the statement concluded.

Warner Bros. declined to comment.

Hathaway is set to play the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches, which was previously seen on the big screen in 1990. The new iteration, which will also star Octavia Spencer, is scheduled for release in October 2020.

