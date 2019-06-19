Little Women photos unveil Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet in Greta Gerwig film

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Presley Ann/Getty Images

Meet the March family through the lens of Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig.

The first photos for Little Women, Gerwig’s next directorial effort and take on the Louisa May Alcott literary classic, debuted on Wednesday via Vanity Fair. With them come looks at the high-bar acting roster the 35-year-old indie filmmaker tapped to bring her vision to life.

Saoirse Ronan succeeds the likes of Katharine Hepburn and Winona Ryder in the role of Jo March after starring in Gerwig’s Lady Bird. The ensemble comes complete with a number of faces from the next generation of buzzed-about Hollywood stars: Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast) as Meg March, Florence Pugh (Midsommar) as Amy March, and Eliza Scanlen (HBO’s Sharp Objects) as Beth March, and Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) as boy-next-door Laurie.

Of course, there’s more to the cast: newfound Big Little Lies co-stars Laura Dern and Meryl Streep also feature in the film as Marmee and Aunt March, respectively.

“This feels like autobiography,” Gerwig tells Vanity Fair of the material. “When you live through a book, it almost becomes the landscape of your inner life. … It becomes part of you, in a profound way.”

Little Women is scheduled for release this December 25.

See all the photos on Vanity Fair.

Related content: