The Kingsman prequel is now known as The King's Man

The Kingsman prequel coming next year has a new name.

Previously known as Kingsman: The Great Game, the film is now titled The King’s Man, and is set for a Feb. 14, 2020 release.

The plot is still advertised as “a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them,” but there’s no mention of the new cast that EW previously confirmed includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Gemma Arterton, and Ralph Fiennes.

The film is again being directed and co-written by Matthew Vaughn, and will take a look at the origins of Kingsman, the very first independent intelligence agency.

This new Kingsman is now also being billed as a co-production between 20th Century Fox and The Walt Disney Studios after the recent Disney/Fox acquisition.

Vaughn has promised there is more to come too with the present day Kingsman, which launched the career of Taron Egerton, saying he is planning another sequel that will conclude the Harry Hart-Eggsy relationship.

