So good news and bad news.
Bad news is that popular films like Zombieland, Flashdance, and Chocolat are leaving Hulu in July. The good news is that there aren’t too many other titles departing the platform, and you can watch the ones that are until the last day of the month.
Before they’re gone, be sure to catch acclaimed films like Fatal Attraction and Capote, along with crowd-pleasing favorites like Kindergarten Cop. And ahead of the October release for the sequel, refresh your memory by watching the original Zombieland, the horror-comedy film starring Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg.
Check out the full list of everything leaving Hulu in July below. And be sure to check out all the films and TV shows arriving to the platform in the month.
Leaving July 31
A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati
The Art of the Game
Bait Shop
Billboard Dad
Black Rain
Bluefin
Bully
Capote
Chocolat
Fatal Attraction
Flashdance
Ground Control
Harsh Times
Hoodlum
Imagine Me and You
Ironweed
Kindergarten Cop
Larger than Life
Le Divorce
Made
Major League
Mermaids
My Five Wives
Nick of Time
Patriot Games
Passport to Paris
Possums
Rollerball (2002)
Rollerball (1975)
The Sicilian
Star Kid
Switching Goals
The Time Machine
Things You Can Tell Just By Looking at Her
Thirteen
Twice Upon a Yesterday
Under Siege
Zombieland
