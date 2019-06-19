Image zoom

So good news and bad news.

Bad news is that popular films like Zombieland, Flashdance, and Chocolat are leaving Hulu in July. The good news is that there aren’t too many other titles departing the platform, and you can watch the ones that are until the last day of the month.

Before they’re gone, be sure to catch acclaimed films like Fatal Attraction and Capote, along with crowd-pleasing favorites like Kindergarten Cop. And ahead of the October release for the sequel, refresh your memory by watching the original Zombieland, the horror-comedy film starring Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg.

Check out the full list of everything leaving Hulu in July below. And be sure to check out all the films and TV shows arriving to the platform in the month.

Leaving July 31

A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati

The Art of the Game

Bait Shop

Billboard Dad

Black Rain

Bluefin

Bully

Capote

Chocolat

Fatal Attraction

Flashdance

Ground Control

Harsh Times

Hoodlum

Imagine Me and You

Ironweed

Kindergarten Cop

Larger than Life

Le Divorce

Made

Major League

Mermaids

My Five Wives

Nick of Time

Patriot Games

Passport to Paris

Possums

Rollerball (2002)

Rollerball (1975)

The Sicilian

Star Kid

Switching Goals

The Time Machine

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking at Her

Thirteen

Twice Upon a Yesterday

Under Siege

Zombieland