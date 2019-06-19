Cary Elwes joining cast of Black Christmas remake

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cary Elwes, of Princess Bride fame, is joining the cast of the slasher remake, Black Christmas, EW has confirmed. Elwes’ previous horror credits include Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the first Saw movie, and the upcoming third season of Stranger Things, which premieres July 4 on Netflix.

It was announced earlier this month that Blumhouse is producing a remake of the much-loved 1974 horror movie. The film is being directed by Sophia Takal (Always Shine), from a script she wrote with April Wolfe. Black Christmas stars Imogen Poots (Green Room), Aleyse Shannon (Charmed), Brittany O’Grady (Star), Lily Donoghue (The Goldbergs, Jane the Virgin), and Caleb Eberhardt (Broadway’s Choir Boy). The film is slated to hit theaters Dec. 13 via Universal Pictures.

The new Black Christmas is set during the holidays at Hawthorne College, where, one by one, sorority girls are being killed by an unknown stalker. But the killer is about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t willing to become hapless victims as they mount a fight to the finish.

Elwes will play a main part in Black Christmas, but details of the role were not disclosed.

The original Black Christmas was directed by Bob Clark, who also made 1983’s A Christmas Story. A previous remake of the movie was released in 2006.

Deadline first reported Elwes’ casting.

