Beyoncé meets Nala from Broadway's The Lion King ahead of Disney remake

It was a meeting of the lionesses for Beyoncé and Broadway star Syndee Winters.

The singer, who voices Nala in Disney’s upcoming virtual-production animated remake of The Lion King enjoyed an evening with Winters, the performer currently portraying the beloved character on the Great White Way.

Image zoom Mason Poole for Parkwood Entertainment

The two were in attendance at WACO Theater Center’s Lion King-themed Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month. During the event, Winters and cast members from the stage production performed the musical number “Shadowland.”

Queen Bey was perfectly dressed for the occasion, wearing a gold-sequenced catsuit featuring the face of a lion and adorned with massive feathers resembling a lion’s mane.

The June 1 gathering served as a fundraiser for L.A.’s non-profit Where Art Can Occur theater center, a gallery and performance space founded by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, and husband Richard Lawson. The star-studded crowd also included Jay Z, the couple’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter, and Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Perry, Anthony Anderson, and Magic Johnson were also in attendance.

Set for release on July 19, Jon Favreau’s version of The Lion King also features Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, and James Earl Jones. You can read EW’s recent cover story on the film here.

