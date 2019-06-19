Avengers: Endgame reportedly returning to theaters with extra footage

Image zoom ©Marvel Studios 2019

According to reported updates from the London press junket for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Endgame is returning to theaters, and it’s apparently coming with added footage.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told two media outlets that the 21st entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will head back to theaters next week. A rep for Disney did not confirm the news at this time.

“We are doing that,” Feige said when asked about a potential re-release, per ComicBook.com. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

ScreenRant, which reports a June 28 return date to theaters, also spoke with Feige, who added the release is “not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie.”

“If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises — which will be next weekend,” he said.

Avengers: Endgame is already just over three hours in length. So, good luck!

After a domestic opening weekend worth $357.1 million, Endgame, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, went on to break box-office records and earn $2.74 billion worldwide. The film is currently the second-highest grossing film of all time around the world. With a return to theaters and just a few 10s of millions of dollars away from the all-time record held by James Cameron’s Avatar, Endgame could claim the No. 1 spot with a re-release.

Avatar became No. 1 in the world with one theatrical run of approximately $2.73 billion in 2019. An added re-release in 2010 brought that number up to its current total of $2.788.

Bringing the main saga of the Avengers to a close with an immense cast of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, and more, Endgame is expected to arrive on digital and Blu-ray later this year.

Correction: This article has been updated with numbers from the second theatrical run of Avatar.

