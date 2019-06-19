Alamo Drafthouse to finally open long-awaited Los Angeles theater

Image zoom PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

At last, Alamo Drafthouse’s long-awaited Los Angeles theater is really happening.

The much-loved Austin-based theater chain’s downtown L.A. location will open its doors for a “soft launch” in early July.

The theater located in The Bloc mall will have 12 screens and will open with a slate of independent and major release films, as well as repertory titles featuring beloved classics and hard-to-find cult favorites.

The theater was first announced five years ago and was originally expected to open in 2015. A few years later, the theater was announced as opening in 2018.

“After SO MANY years of planning and development, to be opening in Los Angeles with such a strong team of movie-lovers at the helm is absolutely thrilling,” said Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO Tim League in a statement.

The cinema chain also announced it will expand its Season Pass subscription beta test to the L.A. location. Film festival veteran Rachel Walker will serve as Head of Creative and Programming.

Founded in 1997, Alamo is known for pioneering in-seat food and beverage service, geek-friendly themed programming, championing independent film and taking activist stances on entertainment issues.

