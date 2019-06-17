Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parrish's weekend away turns nasty in Trespassers trailer

In the thriller Trespassers, two couples, each working through relationship issues, rent a gorgeous house in the desert for a sex- and drug-fueled escape from reality. Sarah (Angela Trimbur) and Estelle (Janel Parrish) are longtime best friends looking forward to reconnecting after a period apart; their boyfriends, Joseph (Zach Avery) and Victor (Jonathan Howard), however, are immediately wary of one another. As tensions escalate over the course of a debaucherous night, things take an unexpected turn when a woman (Fairuza Balk) claiming to be a neighbor with car trouble shows up at the door. She seems harmless enough…or so they think.

Parrish was, of course, one of the stars of Pretty Little Liars, while genre favorite Trimbur was so good in the sadly underseen horror-comedy The Final Girls. And Fairuza Balk is, well, Fairuza Balk, and improves everything she appears in, from The Craft to Almost Famous to Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans.

Trespassers is written by Corey Deshon and directed by Orson Oblowitz. IFC Midnight is releasing the film in New York and Los Angeles on July 12. Trespassers will also be available to watch On Demand from that date.

Exclusively watch the film’s trailer, above.

