The summer of Sophie Turner continues with her being singled out by Boy George to play him in an upcoming biopic being made by MGM.

The Culture Club singer appeared on Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa, and said that while “there’s been some really interesting suggestions” on who to play him, “one of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner.”

To those that told him “she can’t play you she’s a woman,” Boy George says “when I was 17, I would have loved to have been her.”

Turner, who has been all over the news recently with the end of Game of Thrones, the release of Dark Phoenix, and her upcoming wedding to singer Joe Jonas, tweeted that she’s “SO down” to play the 80s pop star.

The as-yet-untitled Boy George biopic is being written and directed by Sacha Gervasi (My Dinner with Hervé), and comes off the success of music biopics Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, which also explored iconic gay singers of the 1980s.

No release date has been announced yet.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Michael Putland/Getty Images

Related content: