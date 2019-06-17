Andie MacDowell is a maniacal matriarch in NSFW Ready or Not trailer

Ready or Not 08/23/19 type Movie Genre Horror,

Comedy

Socializing with the in-laws can be a nightmare for any newlywed — especially when your new pseudo-mommy is a maniacal Andie MacDowell hellbent on driving an arrow into your skull.

That’s exactly what happens to Samara Weaving in the NSFW first trailer for Ready or Not, a bonkers, super violent horror-comedy from Devil’s Due co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

The film centers on Weaving’s Grace, a young woman who marries into a wealthy clan keen on upholding the traditions of its forefathers — particularly those of its patriarchal board game tycoon, whose violent legacy current family members carry on by playing a different children’s game (selected at random) each time an outsider joins their ranks through marriage.

An innocent plot on the surface, Grace unfortunately makes the mistake of selecting hide-and-seek, the one game that, per family history, always ends in death, as her in-laws (and various members of their oddball bloodline, including Adam Brody as a recovering alcoholic) are required to kill their target after discovering his or her hiding place.

Judging by the trailer, the resulting cat-and-mouse pursuit takes some wild turns involving car crashes, fire, a blood-soaked wedding gown, and comically grisly demises for each of the mansion’s trio of maids.

Ready or Not enters wide release on Aug. 23. Watch the first trailer above.

