Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery shine in regal new Downton Abbey posters

The cast of Downton Abbey is back — and serving refined period elegance — on nine new character posters for their upcoming movie adaptation of Julian Fellowes’ beloved television series.

Returning actors Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Joanne Froggatt, and more appear in character on the new artwork, which features the characters in pairs while posing inside Grantham estate.

Directed by Michael Engler, who previously helmed four episodes of the Emmy-winning series across its six-season run, the Downton Abbey movie will continue the story of the wealthy Crawley family and the various servants employed at their lavish Yorkshire abode at the turn of the 20th century. The film will take place in 1927, spanning a period of roughly 18 months after the events of the program’s 2016 series finale, which took place on New Year’s Eve in 1926.

“Life is settling into these new realities when this event happens at Downton that brings everybody together. The story line has expanded the scale of it. It takes the things you love about Downton — the romance, the intrigue, the pageantry — and makes it bigger,” Engler previously teased to EW.

The Downton Abbey movie — also starring Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Imelda Staunton, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, and Penelope Wilton — releases Sept. 20. Check out all of the new character posters below.

