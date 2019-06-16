Todd Phillips shares new Joker image of Joaquin Phoenix, confirms film's R rating

Joker (movie) type Movie Genre Superhero

As Todd Phillips puts the “finishing touches” on his Joker origin story, he is confirming the film will be released with an R rating. The writer/producer/director responded to a fan in the comments thread of his latest Instagram photo, showing star Joaquin Phoenix transforming into the Batman villain.

“MPAA rating?” a fan asked Phillips. The filmmaker replied, “it will be Rated R. I’ve been asked this a lot. Just assumed people knew. Sorry.”

This comes as no surprise considering how Phillips has teased how dark and disturbing his film will be.

Joker will transport DC Comic fans to 1981 where they’ll meet a stand-up comedian named Arthur Fleck, whose failure drives him to insanity and puts him on a path to becoming the psychopathic killer Batman fans have come to know and love.

The cast also includes Robert De Niro, Brian Tyree Henry, Frances Conroy, and Zazie Beetz.

The highly anticipated film will premiere on October 4.

Related content: