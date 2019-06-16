Midsommar star Florence Pugh says horror movie is 'one helluva ride'

Midsommar 07/03/19 type Movie Genre Horror

Not many people can claim to have seen the much-anticipated horror film Midsommar (out July 3), the second movie from writer-director Ari Aster, who brought us last year’s unforgettable Hereditary. But, as of this weekend, cast member Florence Pugh (The Little Drummer Girl, Fighting with My Family) is one of them. In a tweet on Sunday, the actress revealed that the experience is not one she is likely to forget in a hurry.

“So.. I saw it,” Pugh wrote. “I’m currently sat. Staring. Wide eyed at my food. Midsommar is one helluva ride folks.”

In the film, Pugh and Jack Reynor play an American couple, Dani and Christian, whose lovers’ bond has seen better days. “Dani has had a loss, [and] by the time that the film starts, she’s in the middle of a relationship that is on its way out,” Pugh told EW earlier this year. “When we meet her, she’s just about to suffer some more. So it’s pretty much rock bottom with her!”

The pair embark on a trip to Scandinavia with friends Mark (Will Poulter), Josh (William Jackson Harper), and Pelle (Vilhelm Blomgren), the latter of whom has invited them to visit his remote village in Sweden. “They’re a really weird, culty kind of commune,” Reynor said. “Everybody’s all dressed in white, they have strange kinds of social cliques.” The town is celebrating Midsummer — “a particularly special iteration of the festival,” said Aster ominously — and invite their guests to take part in a number of ritualistic meals. These include a repast Pugh calls The Last Supper. “They’re in the middle of their holiday, and a few of them are over it, and I’m getting inspired to look around and figure things out,” said the actress of the travelers’ states of mind.

And then what happens? “They just hang out,” deadpanned Aster. “They take it easy and they make it home safe and sound.” No, but seriously. “It is very safe to say that horrors ensue,” concedes the director. “The film is definitely mining the same vein as Wicker Man was working, but as a piece of folk-horror, it’s pretty irreverent in that it doesn’t really stay comfortably on that route. That’s why I’m making sure to describe it as a fairytale. It’s not a million miles away from something like Alice in Wonderland. It’s a psychedelic film. But there are no solid [comparisons] that I can hand you. I’m hoping that the film feels pretty singular and is a trip.”

Pugh, for one, seems to have found it just that.

Watch the trailer for Midsommar, above.

