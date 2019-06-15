Official Bond photo shows Daniel Craig working out with leg cast

Image zoom Columbia/Eon/Danjaq/Mgm/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Is a little thing like recovering from ankle surgery going to prevent Daniel Craig from working out in preparation for shooting more scenes in the upcoming, still untitled, James Bond movie?

It is not!

On Saturday, the official James Bond franchise Twitter account tweeted out a photograph which showed Craig working out with a cast visible on his leg. “Daniel Craig hitting the gym hard at Pinewood Studios, prepping for shooting next week!” ran the accompanying message.

It was announced in May that Craig would be undergoing minor ankle surgery after he sustained an injuring during the filming of Bond 25, but that the movie remained on track to be released in April 2020.

The film is being directed by Cary Fukunaga. The cast of Bond 25 also includes Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Rami Malek, Flash‘s Dali Benssalah, Velvet Buzzsaw‘s Billy Magnussen, Blade Runner 2049‘s Ana de Armas, Captain Marvel‘s Lashana Lynch, and Quicksand‘s David Dencik, with Malek playing a villain.

See that image of Craig below.

