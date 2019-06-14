Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the cast of his In The Heights movie adaptation

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

In the Heights (2020 film) 06/26/20 type Movie Genre Musical

Oh, que calor!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is heading to Washington Heights — with a cart in tow. On Friday, the Broadway guru announced he will take on the small bit part of Piragüero in the upcoming movie adaptation of his first hit musical, In The Heights. “One last bit of casting,” he wrote in a tweet, adding, “[Rolls piragua cart on set…]” and “See you on set.”

Piragüero also known as “Piragua Guy” is the owner of a small piragua (a Puerto Rican shaved ice dessert) stand who Mister Softee is trying to shut down but he keeps scraping by on the barrio streets with a selection of mango, strawberry, and pineapple ices!

Miranda joins an already fleshed out cast that includes Marc Anthony as Sonny’s father and Anthony Ramos as bodega owner Usnavi — a role Miranda himself played on Broadway — while Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins will play the role of Benny. Gregory Diaz IV will take on the part of Sonny. Additionally, Mexican actress and singer Melissa Barerra will play Usnavi’s love interest Vanessa, while Leslie Grace will take on the part of Nina. Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz has been cast in the role of salon worker Carla, while Rent‘s original Mimi Marquez, Daphne Rubin-Vega, will play salon owner (and neighborhood gossip) Daniela. Orange is the New Black‘s Dascha Polanco has also joined as Cuca and Jimmy Smits will also be heading to Washington Heights this summer to play Nina’s father, Kevin Rosario.

The film is slated to hit theaters on June 26, 2020.

