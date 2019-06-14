Watch the music video for Elton John and Taron Egerton duet '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again'

Rocketman 05/31/19 type Movie Genre Biopic,

Music

Elton John and Rocketman star Taron Egerton are at it again.

The music legend and the actor who plays him in the musical biopic released a new duet titled “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” the video for which debuted Friday on MTV.

The music video features the pair recording and working on the upbeat song, in addition to footage of Egerton playing John in the film. A series of old photos and records of John’s are also featured.

The new song isn’t the first time the duo has paired vocals. Just last weekend, Egerton joined John onstage in England for a surprise duet of “Your Song,” reportedly marking the first time anyone has performed with the hitmaker on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The pair also gave a surprise performance of “Rocket Man” after the film’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, in addition to performing “Tiny Dancer” together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party earlier this year.

Rocketman, which is currently in theaters, depicts the rise of John from a young piano prodigy to a musical sensation grappling with addiction. The Dexter Fletcher-directed film also stars Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

