Disney to follow Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park expansion with Marvel land

Get ready to put down that lightsaber and Chewbacca mask and wield the Captain America shield and don the Iron Man suit. Or maybe get ready to carry the whole lot of it around at once.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Disney is to follow Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which recently opened at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., with an area at the resort’s California Adventure Park dedicated to Marvel comics and movies. The city of Anaheim has approved a handful of building permits for projects such as a character meet-and-greet area, a retail outlet, and a microbrewery.

According to the report, construction of the new superhero section is happening behind a temporary wall at California Adventure, emblazoned with the words “Stark Industries.” The area was previously the site of A Bug’s Land, where theme park attendees could see characters from 1998’s A Bug’s Life.

Disney is likely to reveal more details at this year’s D23 convention, which takes place Aug. 23-25 in Anaheim.

