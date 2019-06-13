The Banana Splits Movie trailer reveals beloved children's TV icons to be killer robots

When I was a kid, my dream was to hang out with the Banana Splits. Who are the Banana Splits? I’ll tell ya! The Banana Splits are Fleegle, Bingo, Drooper, and Snork (a.k.a. Snorky), a quartet of human-sized, goofy-looking monsters who hosted the cartoon-filled TV show, The Banana Splits Adventure Hour. They also had a band! Years later, I now realize how lucky I am that my dream remains unfulfilled. Why? Because the trailer for the new Syfy film The Banana Splits Movie reveals that my childhood heroes are in fact killer robots!

Nope, I haven’t had a stroke. This is really happening, people!

According to a Warner Bros. release, The Banana Splits Movie will offer a new take on the classic characters. In the upcoming horror thriller, a boy named Harley and his family (brother Austin, mother Beth, and father Mitch) attend a taping of The Banana Splits TV show, which is supposed to be a fun-filled birthday for young Harley and business as usual for Rebecca, the producer of the series. But things take an unexpected turn — and the body count quickly rises. Can Harley, his mom, and their new pals safely escape?

I mean, what is going on?

In addition to Fleegle and crew, the movie stars Dani Kind, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, Romeo Carere, Steve Lund, and Sara Canning.

The Banana Splits Movie will premiere on Syfy later this year. Watch that trailer, above.

Related content: