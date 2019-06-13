Hold on to your wands — might we eventually get to see Rupert Grint and Tom Felton back in the wizarding world?

Universal Studios Orlando unveiled Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure earlier this week, a brand-new addition to its Harry Potter theme parks. A number of Harry Potter cast members reunited to help celebrate the opening of the unique thrill ride (complete with all the Potter bells and whistles).

Among them were Grint and Felton, who played loveable red-head Ron Weasley and nefarious moody Draco Malfoy, respectively. EW spoke with the actors about their impressions of the new ride (overwhelmingly positive), the lasting impact the franchise has had on their lives, and if they’d be up for returning to it.

Considering the influx of reboots and remakes currently dominating Hollywood, will the beloved Harry Potter series inevitably be remade at some point? We know, we know — it sounds like blasphemy. And sure, it could be decades from now. But we insatiable Muggles can’t help but wonder how wicked it would be if some of the original actors returned to play adult characters that we have come to know and love (or, erm, loathe). So, would Grint and Felton be open to the idea of starring as their characters’ fathers, Arthur Weasley and Lucius Malfoy?

“Absolutely,” says Felton, immediately. “I say I’ll do it for free but [laughs]…yeah, I’d love to.”

Grint smiles in agreement: “I’d be up for that…it’d be a nice kind of bit of closure.”

In the series, both devoted dads serve pivotal roles in the many escapades of the iconic Gryffindor trio. Lucius Malfoy, first portrayed with icy perfection by Jason Isaacs, is an active Death Eater and Muggle-hater, launching the bulk of the plotline in The Chamber of Secrets by sneaking Tom Riddle’s diary into Ginny Weasley’s possession. He also sports arguably the silkiest hair and sleekest sartorial choices in the wizarding community.

“It’d be cool to rock the black suit once in a while,” laughs Felton of Malfoy Sr.’s iconic look.

Arthur Weasley (endearingly played by Mark Williams), patriarch of the Weasley family and devoted Muggle-lover, proved to be both a reliable father figure for Harry and a foil to Lucius in almost every sense. Williams actually makes an appearance as Arthur in the new Universal ride during a “pre-show” section of the queue, seen making adjustments to Hagrid’s trusty motorbike to accommodate riders before they embark on their journey through the Forbidden Forest.

While a full remake is perhaps too far in the future to begin to imagine, don’t fret. There may be a more conceivable way for these actors to don their wizard robes once again. Grint and Felton seemed just as intrigued by the possibility of appearing as their original characters in a screen version of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, the stage adaptation that follows Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Draco navigating parenthood while their children are off having their own adventures at Hogwarts.

“I feel…not possessive over Draco, but definitely like he’s a part of me somehow,” Felton says.

“It’d be great,” Grint adds.

Paging Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson!

