Doctor Sleep director recreated scenes from 'The Shining' for new movie

At first glance — and second, and third — it may appear that the just-released trailer for the horror sequel Doctor Sleep features several shots from scenes set inside the Overlook Hotel directly lifted from its cinematic predecessor, Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 movie, The Shining. In fact, nearly all of the seemingly decades-old footage are recreations painstakingly put together by Doctor Sleep writer-director Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House) and his team.

“What you’ve seen today, in kind of the more iconic imagery that’s been on the screen, that isn’t taken from the Kubrick film,” Flanagan told journalists in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, after a screening of the trailer. “There’s only one shot in the trailer that’s actually his footage and it’s the shot of the bloody elevators. Everything else is us. Everything else is our recreation. I don’t want to spoil… what we’ve been able to revisit from Kubrick’s world, but I can say that everything that we decided to use, our intention was always to detail and reference and making sure that we were doing it properly, with the hope that even kind of the most rabid cinephiles might not be able to tell the difference. That’s always been the goal. We were able to do that with the full support of the Kubrick estate.”

“They have such a long relationship with Warner Bros. and were generous with some of the original plans from the Overlook,” said Doctor Sleep producer Trevor Macy.

“We got to see his plans, annotated by Kubrick,” said Flanagan. “It’s so cool.”

“That was a good day,” said Macy.

Set 40 years after the events of The Shining, and adapted from Stephen King’s 2013 sequel novel, Doctor Sleep stars Ewan McGregor as the grown-up Danny Torrance who encounters a teenager named Abra (Kyliegh Curran) with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Rebecca Ferguson plays Rose the Hat, the leader of a group called The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality.

Doctor Sleep will be released on Nov. 8. Watch the movie’s just-released trailer, above.

