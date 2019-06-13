Imogen Poots to star in Blumhouse remake of horror classic Black Christmas

In a surprise announcement, it has been revealed that Blumhouse is producing a remake of the much-loved 1974 horror movie Black Christmas.

The film is being directed by Sophia Takal (Always Shine), from a script she wrote with April Wolfe. It stars Imogen Poots (Green Room), Aleyse Shannon (Charmed), Brittany O’Grady (Star), Lily Donoghue (The Goldbergs, Jane the Virgin), and Caleb Eberhardt (Broadway’s Choir Boy). Slated to hit theaters via Universal Pictures, Dec. 13, Black Christmas had previously been called Untitled Blumhouse Horror Project on the release schedule, prompting speculation, given the day it premieres, that the film was a new entry in the Friday the 13th franchise.

Image zoom Everett Collection

The new Black Christmas is set during the holidays at Hawthorne College, where, one by one, sorority girls are being killed by an unknown stalker. But the killer is about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t willing to become hapless victims as they mount a fight to the finish.

The original Black Christmas was directed by Bob Clark, who also made 1983’s A Christmas Story. A previous remake of the movie was released in 2006.

Related content: