Watch Tom Hanks pal around with Woody on the Toy Story 4 red carpet

Tom Hanks has been the voice of Sheriff Woody for nearly 25 years at this point, so perhaps it’s no surprise that he’s developed fondness for his Toy Story character. That fondness was on display at the Toy Story 4 red carpet on Tuesday, where Hanks hung around with a Woody mascot and even polished the sheriff’s badge.

Speaking with EW and PeopleTV on the red carpet, Hanks explained what he sees of himself in Woody.

“I am a team player. I love being part of an ensemble, and I think we are always in this together somehow,” he said, adding, “Anybody can make it a miserable day by being cranky or self-centered or thinking that it’s all about them instead of all about the whole.”

Woody is central to the plot of Toy Story 4. As he and the other toys embark on a road trip with Bonnie (Madeleine McGraw), Woody is determined to make Bonnie’s new craft toy Forky (Tony Hale) feel like a part of the toy community. But Forky has other ideas, and throws himself out of the car during the drive. Woody decides to follow him, and ends up reuniting with old friend Bo Peep (Annie Potts). He also meets some new toys, including Canadian stuntman Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves) and the villainous Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks).

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21. Watch the video of Hanks and Woody above.

