Spice Girls are bringing girl power back to the big screen with new animated movie

The Spice Girls are finally making their triumphant return to movie theaters over 20 years after the release of Spice World.

Mel B (Scary), Mel C (Sporty), Emma Bunton (Baby), Geri Halliwell (Ginger), and Victoria Beckham (Posh) are working with Paramount Animation on a new Spice Girls film, EW has learned. It will be produced by Simon Fuller and written by Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith (Legally Blonde).

The English pop group is the best-selling girl group of all time with over 85 million albums sold. Their last film Spice World, released in 1997, was panned by critics but has become a cult classic in the two decades since.

The group is currently on its Spice World reunion tour sans Beckham, who has chosen to focus on her successful fashion line.

The animated film is still in early development with the studio still negotiating with all the women, but Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria tells The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news, that the girls are “very involved.”

A rep for the Spice Girls did not respond to EW’s request for comment.

