Quentin Tarantino still wants to make an R-rated Star Trek movie

Sci-fi fans had their faces set to stunned in December 2017 when news broke that Quentin Tarantino had come up with an idea for a Star Trek film, and that he might also be interested in directing it. Little has been heard about the potential movie in the time since, which is understandable given that Tarantino has been at work on his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (out July 26). But in the new issue of Empire magazine, the director confirms that he is still interested in the Star Trek project, the screenplay for which is being penned by a group of writers, and that the movie would be R-rated if he chose to make it himself.

“There’s a script that exists for it now,” Tarantino said. “I need to weigh in on it, but I haven’t been able to do that yet.”

Star Trek franchise star Zachary Quinto has also weighed in on the project. Speaking on a just-released episode of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association podcast The HFPA in Conversation, the actor said, “There’s nothing concrete I could give you other than I think all of us would love to come back and do another film, particularly with Quentin. What an amazing experience that would be not only for us, but for fans and for audiences to see his take. He’s just an undisputed genius filmmaker and amazing storyteller. And I think to give his perspective on these characters and this world would be a delight for everybody involved and everybody who got to experience it. So yeah, we’re really open to it, and I know conversations are being had, but not with me at this point, so we’ll see what happens.”

