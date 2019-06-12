Grab your glasses! Mary Steenburgen announces a Book Club sequel is in the works

Book Club 05/18/18 type Movie Genre Comedy

Mary Steenburgen unofficially announced her hit film Book Club is getting a sequel! The Arkansas native broke the news while chatting with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show Radio Andy on Wednesday.

“I love them and I guess we’re doing Book Club 2 because the film was incredibly successful. It made so much money,” Steenburgen told Cohen about co-stars Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Diane Keaton.

Steenburgen is correct as Book Club made $13.6 million on its opening weekend in May 2018 and has grossed $68.6 million to date. And there are countless ways to continue the story of four friends whose lives are forever changed after reading E.L. James’ bestseller 50 Shades of Grey. The power women merely need another exciting title to be added to their book club that will shake things up even further.

What Paramount has planned for the sequel is not yet known. EW has reached out to the studio for comment and will update if we hear back.

