After nearly nine years, the Toy Story gang is set to return to the big screen on June 21, with new characters (Keanu Reeves!), old friends (Bo Peep!), and the promise of another deeply emotional ending. If the 21st still seems ages away, EW can get you a taste of the Hollywood hype in the meantime.

On Tuesday, EW and PeopleTV will be at the Toy Story 4 world premiere, broadcasting live from the red carpet. Incoming EW editor in chief JD Heyman, EW’s Gerrad Hall, and PEOPLE’s Melody Chiu will host the stream, which will begin at about 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. We’re expecting to interview many members of the film’s star-studded voice cast — which includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Reeves, and Key & Peele — to stop by and chat.

Toy Story 4 sees Buzz, Woody, and their friends head out on a road trip with Bonnie, accompanied by Forky (voiced by Tony Hale), a spork she’s crafted into a toy. When Forky runs away, Woody sets off after him, and winds up reuniting with the long-lost Bo Peep. Along the way, the toys encounter new faces including Reeves’ Canadian stuntman Duke Caboom and the villainous Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks).

You can check out PeopleTV’s Red Carpet Live Presents: Disney·Pixar — Toy Story 4 World Premiere here at EW.com or over on PeopleTV, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.

