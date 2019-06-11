Toy Story 4 stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen discuss their similarities to Woody and Buzz

Toy Story 4 06/21/19 type Movie Genre Animated

After four Toy Story movies, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have learned a lot about their pint-size characters, including how similar they are to the actors themselves.

Speaking with EW and PeopleTV on the Toy Story 4 red carpet Tuesday, Hanks, who voices the beloved cowboy Woody in the franchise, said he finds several things in common with his character.

“I am a team player. I love being part of an ensemble, and I think we are always in this together somehow,” he said, adding, “Anybody can make it a miserable day by being cranky or self-centered or thinking that it’s all about them instead of all about the whole.”

As for Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, he said he hopes he’s as “authentic” as his character.

“[When Woody tells him he is a toy], he doesn’t fall apart; he says, ’That’s who I am,’” Allen said. “He accepts who he is. I hope I am that authentic.”

Toy Story 4 follows Buzz, Woody, and their fellow toys as they head out on a road trip with Bonnie, accompanied by newcomer Forky (voiced by Tony Hale), a spork she’s made into a toy. When Forky runs away, Woody goes to look for him, and in the process finds the long-lost Bo Peep. New characters include Keanu Reeves’ Canadian stuntman Duke Caboom and the villainous Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks).

And although everyone on the red carpet kept mum on plot details, Allen did tease that the film is “pretty emotional.”

“[Toy Story] 3 is a little scary,” he said. “If you didn’t like 3, this one is pretty emotional. You’re gonna find this one really hard to take.”

Watch the Toy Story 4 world premiere stream here. The movie hits theaters June 20.

