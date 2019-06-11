Rob Zombie reveals 3 From Hell release plan

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Writer-director Rob Zombie has revealed that his new film 3 From Hell — the sequel to his 2005 horror movie The Devil’s Rejects — will be released in theaters this September. In a posting on Facebook, which followed the release of a 3 From Hell teaser trailer, the musician-auteur also confirmed that Sid Haig’s character Captain Spaulding will appear in the film and that the movie place immediately after The Devil’s Rejects. The conclusion of that film seemingly saw the franchise’s central trio of killers (Haig’s Spaulding, Bill Moseley’s Otis, and Sheri Moon Zombie’s Baby) shot to death by police. How do they survive? “Well, you have to see the film for that answer,” the director wrote in the Facebook post. Finally, Zombie said that a longer trailer will be released in July.

3 From Hell also stars Danny Trejo, Clint Howard, and E.T. and Cujo actress Dee Wallace. Zombie’s other directorial credits include 2003’s House of 1,000 Corpses — which introduced the characters of Otis, Baby, and Spaulding — as well as the 2007 remake of John Carpenter’s Halloween, that 2009 sequel Halloween II, and 2012’s The Lords of Salem.

It has also been announced that Waxwork Records is releasing a Rob Zombie soundtrack trilogy on vinyl featuring the soundtracks to House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and 3 From Hell. The trilogy ships Aug. 6 and is now available to pre-order at the record label’s official website.

See the artwork for the vinyl version of the 3 From Hell soundtrack and the film’s (rather harrowing) teaser trailer, below.

