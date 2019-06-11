Once Upon a Time in Hollywood gets gorgeous retro poster

Sony Pictures has just debuted a new poster for Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (out July 26) which evokes the beloved work of Drew Struzan, the famed artist who created posters for the Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Back to the Future franchises.

Set in 1969, Once Upon a Time brings together Leonardo DiCaprio as fading Western TV star Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt as his stunt double Cliff Booth, two friends navigating an industry and era in flux, painstakingly re-created on location in Los Angeles by Tarantino. Charles Manson and his deadly cult also plays an important role in the film; Australian actor Damon Herriman plays the infamous cult leader, while Margaret Qualley, Dakota Fanning, and Lena Dunham play members of his Manson Family.

“It’s about the loss of innocence that came about in 1969 with the Manson family,” producer Shannon McIntosh told EW earlier this year. There’s the starry Margot Robbie as It Girl and eventual Manson-family victim Sharon Tate, who lives next door to Rick. “It’s the three classes of Hollywood,” said producer David Heyman. “There’s the high Hollywood of Sharon, the declining star of Rick, and there’s Cliff, who lives farther out and with more humble means.”

Watch the trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood above and see that new poster, below.

This summer, Hollywood awaits. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood 7.26.19 pic.twitter.com/42lbR2MGfS — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood) June 11, 2019

