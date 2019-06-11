Keanu Reeves had no idea he was the internet's latest boyfriend

Toy Story 4 06/21/19 type Movie Genre Animated

Keanu Reeves just learned he’s the latest “internet boyfriend.”

While joining EW and PeopleTV on the Toy Story 4 red carpet, PEOPLE’s Melody Chiu asked Reeves his thoughts on being dubbed the internet’s newest boyfriend, referencing the outpouring of love for the actor in the wake of John Wick 3 and his hilarious cameo in Always Be My Maybe.

But Reeves had seemingly never heard of the term, saying, “I’ve been what? I didn’t know that… That’s wacky. The positivity is great. It’s really special how [Always Be My Maybe and John Wick 3] have been embraced.”

Reeves is about to get another wave of love for his work in Toy Story 4. He voices a toy known as Duke Caboom, a Canadian stuntman who rides a motorcycle. The actor shared on the red carpet that some of the toy’s physicality and hilarious tendency to strike poses on his motorcycle was inspired by his own ideas and enthusiasm while meeting with the team at Pixar. He calls his character a “showman” and a “daredevil,” but says he also has plenty of Pixar’s signature emotion.

Keanu has long been a subject of fan fever and, in the age of the internet, social media love. But with his bevy of projects hitting audiences this spring and summer, he seems to have reached new heights. But when it comes to “shipping,” Reeves is seemingly the last to know. After all, he didn’t even know he was married to Winona!

Watch the Toy Story 4 red carpet live stream here. The film hits theaters June 21.

