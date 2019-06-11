Watch Jimmy Kimmel and Tom Holland's 'deleted scene' for Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters next month, and is set to include Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, and some scary-looking elemental monsters. What it almost certainly won’t include is a friendly-but-gullible dry cleaner played by Jimmy Kimmel. So, on Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host took it upon himself to create a faux “deleted scene” for Far From Home in which he played just such a character alongside Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

The scene finds Peter coming into the dry cleaners to pick up his Spider-Man suit. One thing that’s always differentiated Spider-Man from other Marvel heroes is his shoestring budget for things like this; unlike Tony Stark or Thor, Peter doesn’t have legions of servants to clean up after him. Peter explains it to Joe by claiming the suit is his pajamas, but that raises the question: Why does he need his pajamas cleaned so often? Peter explains that he, uh, sweats a lot in his sleep.

“Ah, you’re a sweaty beddy,” Kimmel’s Joe says. “My brother was like that. Oh yeah, like a puddle. We slept on bunk beds, he’d be on top dripping on me all night. Disgusting.”

Joe’s other main question is why the suit is always full of holes that look like they’ve been made by some kind of “metal octopus arm.” Well, that’s moths of course! Finally, it takes Joe a minute to give Peter his mask back; apparently every Marvel superhero uses the same dry cleaner, so Joe first tries to give him Daredevil’s mask and Deadpool’s mask. Peter actually refers to them as “Matt’s mask” and “Wade’s mask,” which is fun because first-name familiarity is a cool way to show familiarity and friendship between superheroes, but isn’t used as much in movies as it is in comics.

Watch the full clip above. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.

