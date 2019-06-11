You can now rent Tony Stark's Avengers: Endgame cabin on Airbnb

Image zoom ©Marvel Studios 2019

Avengers: Endgame 04/26/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

Are you looking for a place where you can rest now? Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) found such a place in Avengers: Endgame, a lakefront cabin where he could raise his daughter away from the superhero hubbub that had previously consumed his life. And though Tony ultimately left that cabin and sacrificed himself to save the universe from Thanos, his real-life fans now have the chance to experience that rest for themselves. That’s right: The cabin where Tony Stark’s funeral was held is now available to rent on Airbnb.

The Airbnb listing gives a relatively modest description: “lakeside cabin in the woods,” 20 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. At first there was no mention of Avengers: Endgame, but a few intrepid Reddit users managed to put the pieces together by matching photos from the listing with screenshots of scenes from Tony’s funeral and others. EW reached out to the person who posted the listing, who confirmed that it is indeed the Endgame cabin.

“You will find us in the credits of the movie,” the lister told EW of the guest cabin at Bouckaert Farm and Chattahoochee Hills Eventing.

So there you have it, folks. The listing has now been updated with further confirmation: “Avengers: Endgame fans… Would you like to stay in Tony Stark’s cabin? This is the iconic cabin in the movie!” Interested fans will have to move fast, though; the cabin’s rental price is now $800 per night.

