Watch Ali Wong do her best Keanu Reeves impression on Jimmy Kimmel

Ali Wong and Randall Park’s Always Be My Maybe is full of priceless moments and comedic gold, but perhaps its biggest gem of them all is found in Keanu Reeves.

“I still can’t believe he did it,” Wong tells Jimmy Kimmel about signing on for a cameo in the Netflix rom-com. “And we didn’t know if he was going to show up to the premiere.”

The Hollywood mainstay portrays an eccentric, heightened version of himself on screen opposite Sasha (Wong) as her tall, dark, and handsome rebound love interest. Reeves is known for his more serious side — from his iconic action role as John Wick to ”Sad Keanu” memes — so his cameo in the movie is a hilarious departure that has quickly escalated to viral status (see Twitter page “keanu reeves walking to music”).

Still incredulous that Reeves even agreed to the film in the first place, Wong explains that she was both pleasantly surprised and anxious when he rolled up to the red carpet for its debut event.

Image zoom Doane Gregory/Netflix

“He hadn’t seen any of the other scenes in the movie ‘cause he shot with us for four days — he only shot [his] scenes — and he hadn’t seen any footage of the movie, so we didn’t know how he was gonna react,” says Wong. “He happened to be sitting right behind me during the movie and the whole time I could hear him go ‘ha-ha-ha’,” mimicking what sounds like a forced, sporadic belly laugh for a good five seconds.

“That sounds very disingenuous, but if you spend time with Keanu, that’s his laugh,” clarifies Wong.

Watch the video above to see Wong discuss all this and more, from shooting love scenes in Always Be My Maybe with Park, her costar and close friend of 16 years, to putting her infamous striped dress from Baby Cobra on display at the Smithsonian.

