Netflix picks up The Division movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Jessica Chastain

Netflix has acquired Ubisoft’s movie adaptation of the best-selling videogame The Division, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain. The French game maker announced the news at its E3 showcase Monday.

The story takes place in the near future, after a virus spread through paper money on Black Friday wipes out millions in New York. With the city in chaos by Christmas, a group of civilians trained to operate in catastrophic times are activated in an attempt to save who and what remain.

The screenplay is being written by Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), with David Leitch (Deadpool 2) set to direct. Gyllenhaal and Chastain are also on board to produce the project.

Tom Clancy’s The Division had a record-breaking release in 2016, becoming the fastest-selling new IP in videogame history over its first week. It currently has more than 20 million players, with a sequel title released in March of this year.

