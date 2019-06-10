You can now buy a life-size 48-pound replica of the demon dog from Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters type Movie

Are you a die-hard devotee of the original Ghostbusters with a large apartment or house, some disposable income, and a fondness for canines? Then do we have some good news for you! Halloween merchandise retail chain Spirit Halloween has announced that fans can now pre-order a life-size replica of one of the movie’s so-called “Terror Dogs,” the servants of Gozer. The model costs a hefty $499.99. But think of the money you’ll save as young Trick-or-Treaters decide to skirt around your hell hound and move on to the next house!

The announcement comes as Ghostbusters is celebrating its 35th birthday and work is about to start on director Jason Reitman’s new movie in the franchise. The filmmaker revealed Saturday afternoon that the stars of the original Ghostbusters have read the script of his new film in the franchise. “Sigourney [Weaver] has read the screenplay… Dan [Aykroyd] has read it… Ernie [Hudson]’s read the script… Bill Murray has read the script,” he said.

Image zoom Everett Collection

On Friday, Parade published an interview which seemed to confirm that Weaver will reunite with Murray and Aykroyd in the new Ghostbusters film. “It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!” Weaver told the magazine. Sony, which is producing the movie, declined to comment on Weaver’s remarks.

In January, EW broke the news that Reitman is directing and co-writing a new Ghostbusters movie set in the same world as the 1984 original. That movie was directed by his father, Ivan Reitman.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set,” the younger Reitman said at the time. “I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans. This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

In March, sources told EW that the new movie will focus on a single mother and her family, with Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard in talks for key roles.

The new Ghostbusters will be released July 10, 2020. See images of the Terror Dog model, below.

Image zoom Spirit Halloween

Image zoom Spirit Halloween

Image zoom Spirit Halloween

Related content: