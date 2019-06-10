Frozen 2 unveils new poster ahead of upcoming trailer

Frozen 2 remains shrouded in mystery, but we’re about to find out more about the much-anticipated sequel. A new trailer is set to premiere on Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, but ahead of that, Disney unveiled a new poster featuring sisters Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) standing in a fog-shrouded forest.

The first poster for Frozen 2 was released back in February alongside an initial teaser video. While this poster features Anna and Elsa, the first one contained only a close-up view of a snowflake. Importantly, though, said snowflake split into four diamond fractals, each bearing a different symbol. As EW’s Marc Snetiker analyzed, the four pictorials probably represent either the four classical elements (water, earth, fire, air) or the four Gregorian seasons (spring, summer, fall, winter). The latter seems most likely, since the brown and red-colored leaves poking through the misty forest in the new image seem to suggest that autumn is coming.

Original Frozen directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee are returning for the sequel, which will once again feature songs from award-winning songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

Check out the poster below, and stay tuned for more Frozen 2 news later this week. The film is set to hit theaters on Nov. 22.

