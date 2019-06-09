Catherine O'Hara pays tribute to her Beetlejuice movie character at 2019 Tony Awards

It was showtime for Catherine O’Hara on the Tony Awards red carpet Sunday night.

The Schitt’s Creek actress, 65, showed up at Radio City Musical Hall for Broadway’s biggest night wearing a black and white stripe gown reminiscent of one her character Delia Deetz wore in the 1988 comedy classic, Beetlejuice.

Of course, the choice was intentional, as O’Hara is at the Tony Awards to introduce a production number from the musical adaptation of Beetlejuice, which is up for eight trophies including Best Musical at Sunday’s show.

Tim Burton’s cult classic is reborn in the deliciously dark and hilarious new musical, with a catchy score by Eddie Perfect and a witty book by Scott Brown and Anthony King.

Tony nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) steps into Michael Keaton’s shoes as the title role of everyone’s favorite Ghost with the Most, while Sophia Anne Caruso stars as Lydia Deetz — the death-obsessed teen played by Winona Ryder on screen.

O’Hara’s part, Delia, is slightly retooled for the show, though actress Leslie Kritzer channels O’Hara’s delightful comedy.

Many of the fans’ favorite film moments are recreated, too including the iconic dance sequence set to Harry Belafonte’s “Day-o (Banana Boat Song).”

