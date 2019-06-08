Olivia Colman awarded CBE in Queen's birthday honors list

Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage

Olivia Colman has been given an award in Queen Elizabeth II‘s annual birthday honors list, which recognizes people for their services to the United Kingdom. The actress has been awarded a CBE, which means she can now claim to be the title Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Previous actors to have been awarded a CBE include Benedict Cumberbatch and Patrick Stewart. Colman, who is playing Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming third season of The Crown, was recognized on the list under her real name Sarah Sinclair. Earlier this year, the actress won an Oscar for her role in The Favourite. Colman’s many other acting credits include the TV shows Peep Show, The Night Manager, and Fleabag.

This year’s honors list also gave awards to musician Elvis Costello, The Death of Stalin actor Simon Russell Beale, SAS serviceman-turned-television personality Bear Grylls, author Lee Child, and hundreds of campaigners and volunteers.

According to the BBC, Colman said she was “thrilled, delighted and humbled to be in the company of these incredible people, most of whom have been nowhere near as visible as I have, but should be.”

