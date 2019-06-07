Production begins on horror sequel 'The Conjuring 3'

The Conjuring 3 type Movie Genre Horror

Vera Farmiga has confirmed that she and Patrick Wilson are about to have a very spooky summer.

Earlier this week, the actress posted a photo to Instagram of the pair on the first day of the production for horror sequel The Conjuring 3, in which they reprise the roles of real-life alleged paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

“Happy first day #Conjuring3, Mr. Warren, my PWilz,” Farmiga wrote in an accompanying note.

“Conjuring 3 is coming, and it will be a doozy,” Farmiga told EW last year.

Farmiga and Wilson will next be seen playing the Warrens in Annabelle Comes Home, which is released, June 26.

“Any day to pal around with this guy and goof around on set is a good day for me,” Farmiga said of Wilson, when EW visited the set of Annabelle Comes Home. “And I do love playing this character, I really do. I do. This is a woman who is living her potential. To be honest with you, in this climate of dissension and rancor and division, I love exhibiting their unity and their closeness and their togetherness. It’s something special for me.”

Lorraine Warren passed away earlier this year.

The Conjuring 3 is directed by Michael Chaves and will be released, Sept. 11, 2020.

Watch the trailer for Annabelle Comes Home above.

