Sigourney Weaver says she'll reunite with Ghostbusters costars in new film

Image zoom Columbia/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Ghostbusters (2020 film) type Movie Genre Action,

Fantasy,

Comedy

Sigourney Weaver ain’t afraid of spilling no beans.

According to a new Parade interview, the actress is set to reunite with Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd in Jason Reitman’s new Ghostbusters film. “It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!” Weaver told the magazine.

Sony, which is producing the movie, declined to comment on Weaver’s remarks.

In January, EW broke the news that Reitman is directing and co-writing a new Ghostbusters movie set in the same world as the 1984 original. That movie was directed by his father, Ivan Reitman.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set,” the younger Reitman said at the time. “I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans. This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

In March, sources told EW that the new movie will focus on a single mother and her family, with Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard in talks for key roles.

In the original film, Weaver played Dana Barrett, a cellist who hires the Ghostbusters to investigate paranormal activity in her apartment. The Alien actress reprised the role in 1989’s Ghostbusters II.

It’s possible Reitman will reveal more about the original cast’s involvement in the new film at this weekend’s Ghostbusters Fan Fest in Los Angeles. Earlier this week, the director tweeted that he was “working on a little surprise” for the event.

The new Ghostbusters will be released, July 10, 2020.

Working on a little surprise for this Saturday’s Ghostbusters Fan Fest. See you on the lot. #GB84 pic.twitter.com/EFyByKFOkx — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) June 4, 2019

Related content: