Gwyneth Paltrow has no memory of being in Spider-Man: Homecoming

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has now gotten so big and sprawling that some actors can’t even remember exactly how many of the franchise’s movies they appeared in. Gwyneth Paltrow certainly can’t.

On Friday, Netflix released season 1 of The Chef Show, a new cooking series that teams up director Jon Favreau with celebrity chef Roy Choi, who once tutored Favreau in the culinary arts for his 2014 movie Chef. Each episode finds the duo teaming up with a celebrity friend and making a recipe together. The first episode finds Favreau and Choi truck to Goop headquarters to cook a pepper pot with Pepper Potts herself. Explaining the origins of the show, Favreau says he and Choi first started cooking on film together while he was working on Spider-Man: Homecoming. In addition to kicking off the MCU by directing the first two Iron Man movies, Favreau also plays the recurring character Happy.

“Spider-Man??” Paltrow asks, kicking off a brief exchange that is worth quoting in full.

“Yeah, when we were in Spider-Man together,” Favreau says. “Remember when we were in Spider-Man?”

“We weren’t in Spider-Man,” Paltrow says.

“Yes we were,” Favreau says.

“Homecoming,” Choi helpfully adds.

“You were in Spider-Man,” Favreau says again.

“No, I was in Avengers,” Paltrow says.

“You were in Spider-Man also,” Favreau points out.

“What?” Paltrow asks.

“Remember, it’s Spider-Man at the end, and Tom Holland’s there, and you’re gonna walk out and do a press conference?” Favreau prompts.

“Oh yes!” Paltrow exclaims.

“That was Spider-Man,” Favreau says.

“That was Spider-Man??” Paltrow realizes. “Oh my god.”

Gwyneth Paltrow genuinely did not know she was in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" so this adorable interaction from "The Chef Show" is easily my favorite thing on the internet today pic.twitter.com/lc3VlSs1Hp — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 7, 2019

To be fair to Paltrow, her scene is very brief and comes near the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming. But earlier this year, something similar happened when Chris O’Dowd was interviewed by MTV News and totally forgot that he had appeared in Thor: The Dark World. “Oh my god, I totally forgot I was in that one until you just mentioned it,” O’Dowd said when asked if his The Dark World character might have survived Thanos’ snap.

You can watch the full Paltrow exchange in the first episode of The Chef Show, now streaming on Netflix.

