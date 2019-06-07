Camila Cabello's Cinderella and Tom Holland's Uncharted set release dates

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

A new Cinderella movie is coming, and it will be here almost as fast as you can say “bibbidi-bobbidi-boo.”

Sony has set the princess tale, which marks singer Camila Cabello’s feature film debut, for a Feb. 5, 2021 date. The musical comedy sees Cabello’s Cinderella in a reimagined story based an original idea from The Late Late Show and Carpool Karaoke host James Corden, who is also on board as producer. Kay Cannon (Blockers) penned the screenplay and will direct the film, and Cabello is said to be integrally involved in the music.

Cinderella isn’t the only fictional character whose film received a release date: Sony also slated Uncharted, based on the videogame series of the same name, for a Dec. 18, 2020 release. Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland is to play treasure hunter Nathan Drake in the film, which has long been in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg signed on to direct the film in January, after Shawn Levy left the project.

Additionally, Sony set several other release dates. The Kevin Hart comedy Fatherhood will release April 3, 2020, and Escape Room 2 has been moved to Aug. 14, 2020, from April 17 of the same year.

