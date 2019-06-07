Anthony Mackie to produce and star in sci-fi film Outside the Wire for Netflix

Image zoom Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Anthony Mackie is coming back to Netflix. Just days after the Captain America actor starred in the new season of Black Mirror, EW has confirmed that Mackie is set to produce and star in a new original film for Netflix: Outside the Wire. Deadline was first to report the news.

Set in the future, Outside the Wire follows a drone pilot (Mackie) who gets sent into a deadly militarized zone. He soon finds himself working for an android officer who is searching for a doomsday device before it falls into the hands of insurgents. Filming is set to begin this August; no release date has been set. The production will be directed by Mikael Håfström and written by Rob Yescombe and Rowan Athale. Mackie is also producing the film alongside Automatik, 42, and Inspire Entertainment.

Other Mackie projects in the pipeline include the upcoming Falcon and the Winter Soldier series for Disney+, in which he will reprise his MCU role as Sam Wilson, a.k.a. the Falcon (though, after being granted Captain America’s shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, we’ll see how long Sam sticks with his old moniker). He’ll also be starring in season 2 of the Netflix series Altered Carbon.

