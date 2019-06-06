Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to produce 'horrifying' serial killer film Svalta

Image zoom Ian West/Getty Images

EW has confirmed that Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have teamed with Orion Pictures to produce a serial killer movie titled Svalta. The movie concerns a family that takes a summer vacation to a remote Swedish island only to find out that a killer is loose and the locals have no interest in helping the family of tourists.

Orion acquired the pitch from Stolen Picture, the company run by Pegg, Frost, and Miles Ketley, which previously made the horror-comedy Slaughterhouse Rulez. Frost will write the script for Svalta with James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders. Pegg, Frost, and Ketley will produce with Dan Kagan overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

“We are unbelievably excited to be partnering with Simon, Nick, and Miles on Svalta,” said Orion Pictures President John Hegeman in a statement. “The story is scary, awesome and crazy, and their unique voice is perfect for this movie. We can’t wait to bring this to the big screen with them.”

“Orion is the perfect home for the horrifying vision that Nick has conjured up from his maverick brain,” said Ketley. “We always said that everything we do has to come from left-field and find something unexpected at its centre and with this partnership with John and Dan and their amazing team, Svalta is the perfect project to do that.”

