Marc Anthony joins cast of In the Heights movie adaptation

Bienvenidos al barrio, Marc Anthony!

Lin-Manuel Miranda shared a tweet Thursday confirming the singer has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of his first Broadway musical, In The Heights. “Okay I actually can’t hold it in anymore,” Miranda wrote after posting a slew of tweets teasing the news. “Sonny’s father will be played by Marc Anthony. It’s a brief but pivotal role… And I still can’t believe it.”

The “brief but pivotal” role seems to be a new addition for the movie adaptation as Sonny’s father is not present in the original stage musical.

Anthony joins already-confirmed cast members including, Anthony Ramos as bodega owner Usnavi — a role Miranda himself played on Broadway — while Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins will play the role of Benny. Gregory Diaz IV will take on the part of Sonny. Additionally, Mexican actress and singer Melissa Barerra will play Usnavi’s love interest Vanessa, while Leslie Grace will take on the part of Nina. Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz has been cast in the role of salon worker Carla, while Rent‘s original Mimi Marquez, Daphne Rubin-Vega, will play salon owner (and neighborhood gossip) Daniela. Orange is the New Black‘s Dascha Polanco has also joined as Cuca and Jimmy Smits will also be heading to Washington Heights this summer to play Nina’s father, Kevin Rosario.

The film is slated to hit theaters June 26, 2020.

