Wonder Woman 1984 poster shows off Gal Gadot's new golden armor

Warner Bros. may not be bringing any Hall H presentations to San Diego Comic-Con this year (yep, you heard that right), but that doesn’t mean we’re lacking in new looks at Wonder Woman 1984.

Director Patty Jenkins unveiled a new poster for the upcoming superhero sequel Wednesday, and with it comes a first glimpse of star Gal Gadot’s golden armor.

“By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year,” Jenkins tweeted alongside the image, which features a prismatic backdrop. “We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait…”

Though the poster comes without the words “golden,” “eagle,” and “armor,” it certainly seems like the film, picking up with Diana Prince in 1980s America, will give its titular heroine some version of the Golden Eagle Armor from the comics. (The poster offers a wingless version.)

Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor returns to Wonder Woman 1984 under still-mysterious circumstances, while Kristen Wiig joins the party as the villainess Cheetah, one of Diana’s most iconic comic book adversaries. Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian), will also feature in a yet unknown role.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters June 5, 2020.

