Jillian Bell laces up her sneakers for first Brittany Runs a Marathon trailer

Brittany Runs a Marathon 08/23/19 type Movie Genre Comedy

It’s Global Running Day, which means people around the world are lacing up sneakers and hitting the pavement — including Jillian Bell in the first trailer for her Sundance breakout Brittany Runs a Marathon.

The 22 Jump Street star plays Brittany Forgler, a gregarious 27-year-old New Yorker whose hard-partying ways and toxic relationships are beginning to catch up with her. When she goes to a doctor to try and score a prescription for Adderall, he encourages her to get healthy instead. Too broke for the gym and unwilling to ask for anyone else’s help, she puts on sneakers and goes for a run. At first, it’s just a sweaty lap around the block. Then, two laps. Soon after, she sets her sights on a much bigger goal: running the 26.2-mile New York City Marathon.

Brittany, which is directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo and is inspired by his real-life friend, premiered at Sundance earlier this year and was picked up by Amazon Studios, which will release the comedy on Aug. 23.

“The thing that truly makes the movie, though, is Bell,” EW’s Leah Greenblatt wrote in her Sundance review, adding, “She’s fantastic at one-liners, yes, but also hurt and angry and insecure, sometimes to the point of extreme self-sabotage; losing weight or meeting a guy who actually wants to be nice to her doesn’t fix her problems onscreen, just like it’s not a magic wand in the real world.”

Brittany Runs a Marathon also stars Michaela Watkins, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lil Rel Howery and Micah Stock. Catch the new trailer above, and see the film’s poster below.

Image zoom Amazon Studios

Related content: