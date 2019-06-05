It: Chapter Two is taking Pennywise to San Diego Comic-Con

Image zoom Andy Muschietti/Instagram

ScareDiego is back.

It: Chapter Two will return to San Diego Comic-Con next month with an off-site event showcasing new footage from the second half of Stephen King’s horror epic.

Director Andy Muschietti posted the news to Instagram on Wednesday morning in the form of a postcard from Derry, Maine, featuring the children of the Losers Club walking near an open drainage tunnel.

Sources close to the movie tell EW that Muschietti will be there with members of the cast, although it’s not clear yet which actors will appear.

Set in the present day, with flashbacks to the past, the new movie (out Sept. 6) stars James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, the only one who stayed behind in Derry to watch for signs of Pennywise’s return.

Andy Bean plays grown-up Stan Uris, who is far from prepared for the return of this monster from his past. Jay Ryan is Ben Hanscom, James Ransone is hypochondriac Eddie Kaspbrak, and Bill Hader plays smart aleck Richie Tozier.

Of course, the shapeshifting evil presence that feeds on anger and fear will be reprised in dancing clown form by actor Bill Skarsgård.

Tickets for ScareDiego will be given out on preview night at the Warner Bros. booth inside the convention.

