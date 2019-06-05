Chris Evans blasts 'homophobic' men planning 'straight pride' parade

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty Images

Chris Evans isn’t pulling punches when it comes to his feelings about a potential “straight pride” parade in his hometown of Boston.

“Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??” the Captain America star tweeted.

Evans continued his thoughts by sharing a post from author James Fell that condemned such events, which Fell said should be called “a ‘I’m a homophobic piece of s—‘ parade.”

“Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. For those who don’t understand the difference, see below. Instead of going immediately to anger(which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand)take a moment to search for empathy and growth,” Evans wrote.

According to The Washington Post, the parade is being tentatively scheduled for the end of August by Mark Sahady and two other men, and it is supposed to poke fun at the “identity politics” of the political left, according to a comment Sahady made on Facebook.

“For them, everything is based upon identity and whether or not one is categorized as a victim or an oppressor,” Sahady explained on Facebook, per the Post‘s report. “If you get victim status then you are entitled to celebrate yourself and expect those with oppressor status to defer to your feelings.”

News of the parade comes just as June, which is Pride Month, gets underway. LGBTQ rights are personal for Evans, whose younger brother, actor Scott Evans, is gay. In the past, Evans has said that growing up with a gay brother and two sisters has helped him “cultivate compassion and understanding.”

